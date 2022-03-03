Government Delivers Thousands Of No Deal Booklets

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2022 .

The Government says it has printed and delivered over 8000 booklets which provide guidance to citizens in the event of no agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In the event that anyone has not received the booklet, and would like one, these are available for collection from No 6 Convent Place.

It can also be found on-line on the Brexit section of the Gibraltar government website www.gibraltar.gov.gi

The booklet is not exhaustive which means that it does not cover every single issue. However, the public are requested under the section “Additional Information” to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any further queries.





