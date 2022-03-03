Chief of Police Commendation for Defence Guard Service

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2022 .

Defence Guard Security Officer Paul Hazell was lost for words when he was asked to head into the training wing for a routine meeting and was awarded a Chief of Police Commendation from Rob Allen in a recent ceremony.

Paul, father of three, was in the North Barrier Patrol room in the early hours of the morning when he noticed an individual driving onto the airfield. He quickly called the Airfield Mobile Unit who immediately attended and detained the individual.



Chief of Police Rob Allen said: “His professionalism and exemplary service delivery whilst on duty at the Airfield during the early hours of the morning, when his alertness and swift response led to the apprehension of an individual who had trespassed onto the Airfield.



“That is exactly what we want from the Defence Guard Service and it is a perfect example of your professionalism.”



"It has come as a tremendous surprise," Mr Hazell, 59, said, “I don't know what to say. This award means a great deal to me."



