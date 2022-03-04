Mount Alvernia Donations To Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2022 .

The residents and staff at Mount Alvernia, in conjunction with GHA colleagues, have been facilitating and contributing to the collection of supplies for the people of Ukraine. The donations include clothing, blankets, baby food and nappies.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The project has received help and support from the local community, particularly a donation of items from Club House Gibraltar, boxes from Eastgate and DHL for packing the items, and Monteverde and Sons have kindly provided the transport to take the items collected from Mount Alvernia to the collection point.

ERS Care Manager, Susan Vallejo, said: ‘All residents and staff at Mount Alvernia are very grateful for the support and the overwhelming generosity from our community.’





