International Women’s Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on .

Below follows the GSD’s International Women’s Day statement:

Gender and equality barriers need to be broken down and all members of society can contribute towards  that. Those in government or positions of influence can also drive those changes. In marking International  Women’s Day and this year’s theme of “Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow” the GSD calls for  greater efforts to break down barriers to women’s participation in important fields. 

Joelle Ladislaus of the GSD Executive said: “With the world in the grip of a climate emergency it has become  more important than ever to break the gender bias that is still very much a reality in this day and age. For a  long time, women have led the charge towards a more sustainable future. However, because women still  have unequal decision-making powers and low representation in society’s leadership roles, women are not  always given the platform we deserve to implement the necessary changes. It becomes a grave hindrance  and a disservice to the development of society when many women face difficulties of gender inequality.  

Long-standing biases and gender stereotypes often have the effect of discouraging women from fields, such  as the sciences, technology, engineering or mathematics, where they could make a significant impact in the  fight for scientific, organizational, and cultural sustainability.  

Yet, even against that backdrop, there are women and girls who continue to break that gender bias that is  so ingrained in many societies. The past years have seen some of the highest profile climate campaigners  breaking onto the international scene, and most of those have been women and girls. Who could ever forget  Greta Thunberg’s challenges to world leaders to take immediate action to combat the effect of climate  change. Her activism begun at home where she persuaded her parents to make lifestyle choices to reduce  their family’s carbon footprint, but her tenacity and her ability to build bridges across the eco gender gap  has meant that her message and her relentless drive are impacting globally. Locally, the GibSchool Strike for  Climate Change in 2019 was organized by 13-year-old female activist, Iona Sacarello, who demonstrated  initiative and leadership in representing her peers in calling the Government to action.  

Women and girls are standing up to be counted and the message is clear, the biggest global impact on the  sustainability agenda will be had once we can achieve the aims of breaking the gender bias, and that begins  at home. It is driven by equal opportunities in education and employment; with shifts in daily attitudes as to  the role that women are expected to play within society. To engender a little girl with the belief that she is  equal to her male counterparts, and to provide her with the same opportunities and platform to achieve is  the key to break the bias.”



share with Whatsapp