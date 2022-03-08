World Book Day at St Bernadette’s Resource Centre

St Bernadette’s Resource Centre marked World Book Day, widely celebrated across Gibraltar through educational settings. The Centre, supporting adults with Learning Disabilities, offered a programme to their Service Users with themed activities throughout the week, where they created a personalised storybook, props for costumes, themed decorations and an entrance display.

On Thursday 3rd March, they celebrated the event with special activities such as creative writing, digital storytelling, a performance based on their chosen literature book and a fancy dress party.



St Bernadette’s philosophy is inclusivity within our age-appropriate approaches with opportunities for further social and learning development. The Care Agency’s aim is to promote their individuality by working together to build on their creativity through fun events.



CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: ‘I am very proud of all the staff at St Bernadette’s for their hard work and dedication in making world book day such a successful event. It is evident that a great time was had by all service users.’



The Minister for Social Services, Samantha Sacramento, expressed how pleased she was with the celebrations stating: “It is lovely to see the service users having had a great time and celebrating this fun educational event.”





