Gibraltar Contributions Included In Commonwealth Magazine ‘The Parliamentarian’

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2022 .

Gibraltar’s 2019 delegation to the Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Adriana Lopez and Aaron Santos, have contributed to ‘The Parliamentarian’, a quarterly Journal of Commonwealth Parliaments edited by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

A statement from the Government follows below:

Adriana Lopez and Aaron Santos represented Gibraltar at the 10th Commonwealth Youth

Parliament (CYP) held in New Delhi, India in 2019 following an essay competition organised by the Gibraltar Parliament. Their contribution in this prestigious Commonwealth magazine comes about largely due to their involvement in the CYP.

This edition of ‘The Parliamentarian’ features articles from a number of distinguished guests including Commonwealth Speakers such as the Speaker of the Parliament of India, the Lok Sabha, the Hon Shri Om Birla, as well as Commonwealth Members of Parliament and parliamentary officials. It also contains a series of articles from young people around the Commonwealth including the United Kingdom, Antigua, Barbados and Pakistan with Gibraltar is also included in this section.

Adriana Lopez’s contribution analysed the role of young people across the Commonwealth whereas Aaron Santos wrote about the very close ties Gibraltar has with the Commonwealth. Their contributions are available to read online: https://www.cpahq.org/knowledge centre/the-parliamentarian/

The Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP, said:

“I am delighted that Gibraltar has been, once again, included in the Commonwealth’s magazine ‘The Parliamentarian’. I would like to thank Adriana and Aaron for their excellent contributions which clearly demonstrate the need for young people to be listened to and included in the policymaking of governments around the world. HM Government of Gibraltar has a clear track record when it comes to young people’s involvement in the Commonwealth and has been proud to send delegations to the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and the separate Commonwealth Youth Forum for a number of years as well as sending sixth form students for familiarisation visits to the institutions of the Commonwealth in London. This is something which the Government remains committed to and I look forward to developing further in the future.”



