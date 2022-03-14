Defence Guard Service Managers

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

In the last few months, the Defence Guard Service (DGS) have seen a few changes around the Headquarters.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Mark Marlow, SSO 27, was previously part of the DGS four years ago where he was the Security Officer and Acting Senior Security Officer for 9 and a half years. He worked on the Main Gate to the HM Naval Base and then transferred to the GDP Stores Department. After leaving DGS, he took up a position in the Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) and later in the iHub department.

Upon returning, Mark said: “I have always enjoyed working in an operational environment and being proactive and that is why I have returned. I enjoy the challenges that managing brings and I am keen to collaborate within various teams and organisations.”

Mark is now the Supervisor for the Day Shift where he collaborates daily with the Duty Senior Security Officer and supports the DGS Operations Manager.

Diandra Desoisa, 32, also decided to make some changes to her career after being a Police Constable in the GDP for a few years. She is now the new DGS Operational Manager.

Diandra said: “I wanted a new challenge. I feel that I had progressed as far as I possibly could have within the GDP and felt that now was the best time to take the leap and try something new.

“I am thoroughly enjoying the new job; it is demanding especially as I now manage fifty members of staff.”

Diandra continues: “On a daily basis I deal with operational duties as well as management aspects such as individual leave and sickness. I also assist the GDP whenever necessary. What I do now is completely new and that is very exciting.”





