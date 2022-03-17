Youth Arts Jamboree Workshops

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2022 .

The Youth Arts Jamboree has seen an array of varied artistic and cultural programmes for young people.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Youth Arts Jamboree has provided a rich and varied artistic and cultural programme for young people, with opportunities for learning, growth and creative expression. Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank the contributors who have delivered the workshops and all groups and individuals that have supported the Jamboree.

Recently, London based Playwright, Louis Emmitt Stern travelled to Gibraltar and delivered several acting masterclasses. Louis visited Westside School’s GCSE and A-level classes, and also delivered a public workshop, covering topics such as character, movement and exploring text.

Art In Movement’s Nathan Conroy also collaborated at Westside School delivering a workshop to an A level Dance class. The session was based on contact improvisation, with the students enjoying the session. They have since been able to apply what they learnt to create their own choreographies.

Renowned, illustrator Eleanor Taylor, hosted a two-day Gothic illustration workshop which was well received. The group toured inspirational locations for their illustrations on day one. The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Tito Vallejo were on hand at Witham’s Cemetery, TrafalgarCemetery, and other town areas to tell tales of Gibraltar’s haunted and spooky history. Day two of the workshop was time to put ink to paper and create works of art, using pencil, charcoal, and black ink. Some students went further and incorporated lights to illuminate their haunting pieces. Eleanor has also joined GCS on Street Art Tour’s earlier in the Jamboree, to talk about her murals with fellow artist and friend Jessica Darch.

Leslie Linares from The Gibraltar Photography Society, hosted students from The GibraltarCollege for a two-part photography workshop. This included the basics of using a camera, tips on how to get the best shot and introduction to photography. Part two will see the students take their photographs in Commonwealth Park, putting what they have learnt into practice.

The Jamboree continues to be popular with schools visiting both The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art (GEMA), with GCS extending the Jamboree dates to accommodate demand. Students from St Bernard’s School have been inspired by Mario

Finlayson and created their own works which are now on show at GEMA, alongside some original works by the artist. You can visit the gallery for yourself to see the work by the pupils.

The Gibraltar Youth Service will also be involved with the Jamboree and look forward to workshops and tours by Kitchen Studios, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Hannah Mifsud. Further workshops by 2022 Cultural Ambassador Gabriel Moreno, on poetry and song writing are also being delivered at the end of the month. For more information contact the Development unit on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.