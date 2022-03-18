Minister Daryanani At 70th Westminster Seminar In London

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2022 .

The Minister for Business, Tourism and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, has this week attended the 70th Westminster Seminar in London, organized by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The seminar is attended by parliamentarians from all over the Commonwealth and covers many different subjects. This year’s theme of“Evolving Parliaments” gave participants the opportunity to exchange views and reflect on our systems of parliamentary democracy, as well as how legislatures have adapted to change in recent years.

TheMinisterwas invited to speak in a session titled “Navigating theDigital Space”whichwas mainly focused on the use of social media in politics and how it differed in a small jurisdiction like Gibraltar. He was joined byConservative MP,the Rt Hon Maria Miller MP and the Hon Millie Odhiambo from the parliament of Kenya.

Minister Daryanani commented: “This is my second CPA conference, the first one being in 2019. It was a good opportunity to renew old contacts and, of course, make new ones. A lot has changed since the lasttime I attended but Gibraltar is very well recognized and so it allowed me to showcase what we have done over the last few years, politically and economically. I also met with several UK MPs and was delighted to see that they were fully cognizant of Gibraltar and that there exists high esteem for us in the House of Commons. This can only be good for Gibraltar and the Government will keep on working on our political lobbying”.









