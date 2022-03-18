GEMA Gallery Tour for St Bernard’s School Pupils

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2022 .

The Minister for Culture and the Education, Prof John Cortes, joined students from St Bernard’s School for a tour of GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art.

The year 6 pupils have been learning about the works of Mario Finlayson and were inspired to create their own artworks, based on Mario’s series of rooftops. Their colourful work is now being exhibited at GEMA and open for the public to see, alongside the works of Mario Finlayson himself. Students from St Bernard’s have been visiting the Gallery throughout the week and have thoroughly enjoyed learning about different styles, techniques and different artists. Many commented that ‘The Gallery was fun, we got to see amazing paintings’ and many look forward to returning another day.



Minister for Education, John Cortes, added: “It was a real pleasure to see the children’s work and to see how they are encouraged by school to appreciate Gibraltarian art. Such awareness at an early age is so important in developing children’s appreciation of art and in encouraging them to participate.”



For more information on the GEMA Gallery and events, you can contact the Development Team on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





