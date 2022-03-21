Government To Stop Organising And Funding Miss Gibraltar Show
The Government has taken the decision not to continue to organise the Miss Gibraltar show because it considers it is “no longer appropriate for governments to organise beauty contests.”
The Government adds that the decision also has the additional beneficial effect of reducing public expenditure by £105,000.
A statement continued: “In the knowledge that the Miss Gibraltar show remains a popular event with some, the Government will continue to fund the cost of the licence for Gibraltar for the organisation of a contest by any interested third party, but will not be organising or funding the event for itself.
“The Government has no doubt that there will be plenty of interest from potential organisers and sponsors to add their name to the Miss Gibraltar pageant."
The Ministry of Culture will retain the Miss World Licence to ensure quality control should an individual be selected to participate in this Pageant in the future.
The Miss Gibraltar Office is now calling on event organisers interested in undertaking the organisation of this event, at their own expense, to express their interest.
All expenses to produce the pageant and ensure Miss Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World, will need to be self-funded by the Producer, or funded through private sponsorship.