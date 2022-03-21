New Recruits For The Gibraltar Defence Guard Service

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

Gibraltar Defence Guard Service have welcomed four new recruits to the team.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The MOD Guard Service plays a vital role supporting MOD Security. Officers are placed on the key entry points to the Defence Estate where they are responsible for carrying out thorough vehicle inspections upon entry.

The new recruits have been training in Gibraltar for the past few weeks where they have learned how to use their communication devices as well as conducting other security and defence related training.

The four recruits – Patrick Recagno, Julia Barea, Rashid J’bari and Trevor Roman will now begin their Security duties.





