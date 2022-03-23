Victor Charlie 5 Returns From UK

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

Gibraltar Defence Police’s boat ‘Victor Charlie 5’ has returned to Gibraltar after it was sent off to the UK for refurbishment.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The Police Motorboat (PMB) Sir Evan Gibb, also known as Victor Charlie 5, was built in the United Kingdom in 1984 and delivered to Gibraltar in 2012. The vessel is 15 metres long and can reach a top speed of 25 knots.

Although the vessel is 38 years old, it has proven to be a reliable asset to HQBF and the force in general.

In 2018 Sir Evan Gibb, underwent a refit at a local ship repair yard and resulted in officers enjoying a revamped stable platform in which to carry out their duties.

The vessel was transported to a professional ship repair yard in the UK in 2021 for a full re fit, during which the vessel was modernised and improved to suit the new operational requirements that the GDP currently undertakes. The vessel is design to carry 8 passengers. It has four Whole Body Vibration Seats as well as a small kitchenette, a toilet and shower facilities.

Inspector Olivero, from the GDP Marine Section, said: “Sir Evan Gibbs is used as an operational vessel, patrolling Admiralty Waters and British Gibraltar Territorial Waters by a qualified Marine Crew. It also serves as the main focal point for armed maritime escorts for inbound and outbound Naval vessels into Port.

“It is not unusual to see this vessel floating inside the harbour adjacent to naval vessels, not only providing protection to the vessel but also the crew onboard.”





