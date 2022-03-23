Opening Ceremony For Refurbished Tower

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

British Forces Gibraltar staff gathered in The Tower to mark the official re-opening of the iconic building today.

In attendance was the Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.



The Tower’s distinctive uncoursed limestone facades have been a familiar landmark to sailors of the Royal Navy since its construction in 1905.



With the last major refurbishment of the Tower having taken place in 1989, the decision was made in 2019 to conduct an extensive remodelling and refurbishment of The Tower in order to bring it up to modern standards and create an office space fit for the 21st Century.



Works commenced in Sept 2020, which included stripping the building back to the walls and installing new walls, floors, ceilings, re-wiring and a modern fit out of the kitchens/utilities. The outer façade was also washed and returned to its former glory. Works were completed in February 2022.



After the event, members of staff from The Tower gathered in the conference room to enjoy some refreshments to mark the occasion.





