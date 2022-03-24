Memorial Plaque Unveiled

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2022 .

A plaque in memory of those who lost their lives on HM Submarine H42 just off Europa Point in 1922 was unveiled in Gibraltar on Wednesday 23rd March, 100 years exactly to the day 26 lives were lost.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The ceremony was attended by Commander British Forces, Commodore Steven Dainton, Father Danny Hernandez and Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s Dr Ferrell.

Family, friends and veterans gathered at Europa Point for the special memorial ceremony to remember the fallen. On 23 March 1922, whilst taking part in an exercise off Europa Point, the submarine surfaced and was almost immediately struck by HMS Versatile. H42 sank immediately with the loss of all 26 hands.

The idea of the project to dedicate the memorial to those who lost their lives came from William Price, whose great uncle was Lt James Price DSC RN, the second in command of HM Submarine H42 of the Third Submarine Flotilla.

William Price said: “I am incredibly grateful for your willingness to commemorate H42. It means a very great deal. My great uncle has always been a legendary figure in our family. He has always been quite a big part of our family history and we have a couple of photographs of him dotted about the house as well as a portrait in oils that his father commissioned after his death.”



