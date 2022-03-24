Minister Daryanani Hosts Tourism Press Briefing in London

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has today hosted a working breakfast for the travel press in Gibraltar House, London.

This is the first part of this initiative with the second to follow in the next few months. Attending this first briefing were travel writers from Business Traveller, Condé Nast Traveller, BA Highlife, Travel Bulletin, amongst others.



Minister Daryanani was interviewed by the editor of Business Traveller, Tom Otley. He was questioned on the EU Treaty, the Eastside Project and tourism projects for 2022 and beyond.



Minister Daryanani commented: “I have wanted to do this for a while and am delighted to have done so now. It is important to talk face to face with the UK travel press and tell them what is going on in Gibraltar. It gives them the opportunity to question me on what is in the pipeline and what Gibraltar has to offer. The UK is our main source market for overnight tourism and our hotels, hospitality and retail will benefit from this. I hope to host another similar event with different journalists soon.”