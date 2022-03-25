GDS Calls For Increase In Permanent Complement Of Staff In Disability Services

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society has welcomed the Government’s announcement that they are increasing the number of permanent teacher and SNLSA complement.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

This means that instead of being on supply contracts these teachers and SNLA’s will now be given permanent contracts. The Disability Society has, for many years, been expressing its concerns to Government over the increasing number of persons with disabilities in Gibraltar. It appears that this substantial increase in the number of Special Needs Learning Support Assistants indicates that Government is acknowledging this. It is now imperative that Government also acknowledges the desperate need for a Supported Employment Company that is fit for purpose. This is a concern that the Society has been raising for the past 12 years with this Government. In fact our offer of help and advice, by a qualified local individual, was completely ignored by the Minister of Enterprise, Training and Employment when the current SEC was set up. There are many issues of concern in this area which we regularly raise and shall continue to raise with Government.

The Society calls on Government to put in place the same increase in permanent complement of staff in the Disability Services. There are many excellent staff who are currently on short term contracts. Some staff members have been on these contracts for a long period of time. In many cases because they are not resident in Gibraltar they are denied permanent contracts. In fact, it is understood that up to 10 staff on short term contracts in the respite service are facing termination. This, again as stated over many years by the Society, causes massive issues with continuity of care. It is crucial that Government recognise the future planning for persons with disabilities affects all areas of their lives from birth onwards.





