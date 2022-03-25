GHA Concludes Recruitment For Nurse Assistants

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2022 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced that the recruitment and selection process for Nurse Assistants has now concluded. A total of 50 candidates have been selected to cover various duties at the GHA and ERS.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The successful candidates come from a cohort of bank nurses, agency workers (some originating from recruitment agencies), EDEC trainees who have successfully completed the training course and staff previously on fixed term contracts during the COVID pandemic who are being retained.

Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I am delighted that we have concluded this process and secured the services of excellent people, I would take this opportunity to publicly congratulate all successful candidates. I also wish to thank the GHA Human Resources Team, Director of Nursing and Elderly Care Manager who have been involved from the recruitment to selection process. As another example of the GHA keeping its commitment to filling vacant positions and giving people permanent posts in the best interests of our patients and staff, this is a further step in the right direction for the GHA’s Reset, Restart and Recover plan”.





