James Foot 2022 Exhibition

James Foot will be returning to Gibraltar with a new show at The Gallery, Ground Floor, John Mackintosh Hall as from 6.30pm Thursday 31st March. Exhibition will open daily, Monday to Friday and ends on Wednesday 13th April.

James Foot is returning to Gibraltar after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic and his new collection of watercolours promises to be a delight for the eyes and the senses. James has been coming to Gibraltar for many years; his first exhibition was held in 1989. Originally from Cornwall he now resides in a Greek fishing village where he paints and grows vegetables. He is a very popular artist and his paintings grace many Gibraltarian homes and establishments. His beautiful watercolours are the product of a sensitive and talented artist who is very much in love with his work. His particular forte is his shadow technique and he is famously known for his depiction of Gibraltar buildings, their shutters and their arches.His exhibitions do not disappoint.



The 2022 exhibition aims to showcase James's varied repertoire. It includes popular water scenes, fishing boats, flora & fauna, Greek chairs and James's famous architectural-style urban images.



