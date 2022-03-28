Diocese Of Gibraltar Raises Over £20,000 For Ukraine

The Diocese Of Gibraltar has raised over £20,000 for Ukraine. The money raised will be sent to CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS, which is a Vatican-based charity run on behalf of Pope Francis.

A statement from the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

A diocesan appeal for the humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine was held by Bishop Carmel Zammit during the weekend of 19-20 March 2022 at all the Catholic churches in Gibraltar.

The amount collected so far stands at £20,097.40.

This money will be sent to CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS, which is a Vatican-based charity run on behalf of Pope Francis. This ensures the money will get to Ukraine as safely and as directly as possible, without passing through additional third or more parties, or suffering from too many diminishing commissions, exchange rates, etc.

Bishop Zammit said, “This is a truly impressive, extraordinary result in such a short time. It reflects the sensitivity to the need of others and the spontaneous spirit of charity for which Gibraltar is renowned.”

His Lordship the Bishop sincerely thanks all those who have contributed so generously in support of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, in their dire need.

The appeal remains open and all further contributions will be sent accordingly. (Bank details in the Diocesan Website catholic.gi and on the diocesan social media.)





