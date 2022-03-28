Donation for Refugees From Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

The Government says it is grateful to Carpe Diem Running Club and the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association for the donation of £2,700. These funds were received by the Office of Civil Contingencies, who are coordinating the arrival and stay of a number of refugees from Ukraine who have been made welcome in Gibraltar. The money will be used to purchase school uniforms, educational material and any other products the families may need to make their stay in Gibraltar as comfortable as possible.

On 13th March, Carpe Diem Running Club and Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association organised a 3km and 5km run in order to raise money for Ukraine. The run was attended by 200 people all sporting yellow and blue. 100 people signed up to the run in advance, whilst another 100 turned up on the day to register and run for the worthy cause. There was a £5 minimum donation fee to sign up but most people gave more.



Members of Carpe Diem, Corre Libre and the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association marshalled the run. GAAA also provided timings and the race numbers with Ukrainian flag colours.



Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Thanks to everyone who made the effort to run and fundraise for this very worthy cause’.



