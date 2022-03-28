Spring Festival Logo Winner

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced the winner of this year’s Spring Festival Logo Competition.

The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Kathleen Murphy, who will receive a prize of £500. The logo will be displayed in all printed and marketing material produced under the umbrella of the 2022 Spring Festival.

A total of 964 entries were received, reflecting the popularity of this annual competition. The panel was very impressed with the standard of entries and decided to grant nine Highly Commended awards, as follows:

Gabriella Alvarez   Bishop Fitzgerald School

Shannon Bautista-Kolenic   Adult Entry

Hugo Caravantes   Westside School

Maria Carmona Jimenez   St Bernard’s Upper Primary School

Christian Chang-Chipolina   Bayside Comprehensive School

Faye Chichon St Joseph’s Upper Primary School

Ava Dyer  St Bernard’s Upper Primary School

Darion Figueredo   Adult Entry

Victor Huart Guerra   Bayside Comprehensive School

 The winners will receive their prizes on 5th April at a ceremony to be held in the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

GCS would like to thank all participants, as well as schools and teachers for their collaboration in supporting and promoting the competition.

For any enquiry, please contact GCS on telephone 20067236 or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

