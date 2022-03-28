Spring Festival Logo Winner

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced the winner of this year’s Spring Festival Logo Competition.

The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Kathleen Murphy, who will receive a prize of £500. The logo will be displayed in all printed and marketing material produced under the umbrella of the 2022 Spring Festival.



A total of 964 entries were received, reflecting the popularity of this annual competition. The panel was very impressed with the standard of entries and decided to grant nine Highly Commended awards, as follows:



Gabriella Alvarez Bishop Fitzgerald School



Shannon Bautista-Kolenic Adult Entry



Hugo Caravantes Westside School



Maria Carmona Jimenez St Bernard’s Upper Primary School



Christian Chang-Chipolina Bayside Comprehensive School



Faye Chichon St Joseph’s Upper Primary School



Ava Dyer St Bernard’s Upper Primary School



Darion Figueredo Adult Entry



Victor Huart Guerra Bayside Comprehensive School



The winners will receive their prizes on 5th April at a ceremony to be held in the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.



GCS would like to thank all participants, as well as schools and teachers for their collaboration in supporting and promoting the competition.



For any enquiry, please contact GCS on telephone 20067236 or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.