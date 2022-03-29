John Mackintosh Library Audio And E-books Initiative

29 March 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be launching a new initiative as part of the services offered to members of the John Mackintosh Hall Library. The set-up will be provided by established company BorrowBox and will allow members to download a free app to borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

BorrowBox is the UK’s most popular platform for eBooks and eAudiobooks, with the widest range of content and the most intuitive interface available. Whether on your phone, on your tablet or on your home computer, BorrowBox means The John Mackintosh Hall Library remains open for business at all times.

The collection offers bestselling titles over a range of genres for both adults and children. The initial set-up will see a total of 700 eBooks and over 450 AudioBooks, to include popular reads and latest releases. The idea is to enhance the offering at the library and modernise services further. We hope these new services will be a welcome asset and attract new members. Audiobooks can be immersive, educational, and entertaining with numerous benefits that include increased reading accuracy and vocabulary, and improved pronunciation and fluency. Ebooks are accessible everywhere, even on holiday and members will be able to borrow, renew and return them via the app. Borrowbox allows the reader to also read aloud the text from ebooks and the app also has the option to amend text size, change colours and fonts, and more, making literature accessible to all.

GCS CEO Seamus Byrne is excited to launch this initiative encouraging members to avail themselves of this service and also highly recommends it to prospective new members. He adds, this new service will make reading material more accessible to more people.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “This is yet another great initiative by Gibraltar Cultural Services to promote books and literature, and to widen even further the scope of the John Mackintosh Hall Library. I hope many will take advantage of the new service.”



