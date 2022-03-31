Scholarship Awards 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2022 .

The Department of Education says the application window for Scholarship Awards Will be opening on Thursday 31st March 2022. The scholarship window for new awards will close at 16:00 on Wednesday 1st June 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The window will be opened to allow eligible students, who are currently completing their A Level / Level 3 studies, or who completed their A Level / Level 3 studies in June 2021 or June 2020, to submit their intention to embark on their undergraduate studies. Further information on these School Awards and how to apply will be provided to students via their respective schools in due course.

Continuing Students

The window will also be opened to allow students who are current Scholarship Award holders to submit their continuation of studies form in order for them to continue to receive funding for their current award, upon successful completion of the current academic year. Students will be able to submit their continuation of studies form via the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi once they have received the results and progression letter for this academic year from their University. Students are asked not to complete a continuation of studies form until they have received confirmed results from their University. The deadline for new applicants does not apply to continuing students. However, students in this position are very much encouraged to hand in their continuation form attheir earliest possible opportunity given thatfunding for the next academic year will only be processed and released once the student's continuation form is completed and fully processed. Please note that the continuation of studies form only applies to students who are moving into another year of study in their current course.

Other Funding Applications

The scholarship window will also open for applications from eligible individuals for new Discretionary applications, new Distance Learning applications and for those students continuing their Distance Learning studies.

All eligible students who have completed or will complete their current Undergraduate or Postgraduate offering by the end of the 2021/2022 academic year, and are wishing to continue onto further studies, should submit an application for funding via the DiscretionaryAward process. It is critical that eligible students wishing to continue into Postgraduate studies submit their application by the stipulated deadline and via the Discretionary Award application process. Applications received after the deadline or through the incorrect mechanism will not be considered and funding will not be afforded.

Priority will be given to those individuals who require an additional qualification in order to complete their professional studies, where the individual has already embarked on such a pathway during their undergraduate course of study.

Additionally,the Discretionary process will prioritise applications from eligible individuals who are wishing to follow courses deemed to be critical to the future economic success of Gibraltar.

Submitting an application via the Discretionary process will not guarantee future funding and students should not enter into financial commitments on the basis of the submission of this form. After the deadline for submissions has passed, all student Discretionary Application forms will be duly considered. The outcomes of these Discretionary applications will be communicated to students by 8th July 2022 at the latest.

Thewindow for new applications under the Schools orDiscretionary process will be open from 31st March to 16:00 on 1st June 2022.

Late submissions will not be considered





