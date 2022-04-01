Director of Public Health Advises Caution as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2022 .

The Government, under advice from the Director of Public Health, says it expects a rise in incidence of COVID-19 as Gibraltar continues to ease restrictions. The Director of Public Health advises caution, particularly for those who are vulnerable and their friends, families, colleagues and carers.

A statement continued: “Vaccination, coupled with good hand and respiratory hygiene continue to be the most effective ways to protect yourself and your loved ones. This means wearing a mask if necessary, catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue and washing hands regularly. To book a vaccine appointment, please call 200 66966 between 9:00am and 3:00pm.



“The Director of Public Health has published a COVID-19 self-help toolkit to provide information and practical advice. This is available online at https://bit.ly/36Gf9De.”



The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘As Gibraltar continues to roll out its Exit Strategy we can expect the incidence of COVID-19 to rise. It is important that the public take personal responsibility for their choices and continue to take reasonable measures to protect themselves, including being cautious around vulnerable friends and family.’