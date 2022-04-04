Peter Caetano Appointed As Chairman Of The Board

Trusted Novus Bank Limited has announced that Peter Caetano has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board.

A statement from Trusted Novus Bank Limited follows below:

Trusted Novus Bank Limited would like to advise that after almost 21 years as Chairman of the Board for Jyske Bank Gibraltar and subsequently Trusted Novus Bank, Jens Lauritzen has decided to retire and step down from his position.

We would like to thank Jens for his hard work and support throughout the years, especially through the transition from a subsidiary of a larger international bank to the standalone entity which Trusted Novus Bank is today.

As a result, the Bank would like to announce that Peter Caetano was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board on 24th March 2022.

Peter spent 20 years of his banking career in Switzerland, and brings with him a wealth of experience, in particular within Private Banking and Investment Management, including International and Gibraltar focus, executional strength, and commercial insight of the local market.

Christian Bjørløw, CEO of Trusted Novus Bank comments:

I am delighted that Peter has taken up the role as Chairman of the Board for Trusted Novus Bank. Peter shares a lot of the same values as Jens Lauritzen and with Peter’s extensive knowledge within Banking this will ensure continuity, stability and progression to fulfil the Bank’s mission of being “The Bank of choice in Gibraltar”.

Peter Caetano, Chairman of the Board of Trusted Novus Bank comments:

I am of course very pleased, and immensely privileged, to be chairing Trusted Novus Bank going forward, aided by a strong and experienced Board of Directors. Trusted Novus Bank is committed to Gibraltar, and we strive to always be the best choice available to clients. The individuals that make up the Bank and its leadership, are highly motivated and professional, and it is thanks to them that we will continue to be successful.





