Gibraltar Finance Participates in InsTech London Event “From MGA to Full Stack Insurer”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2022 .

Gibraltar Finance participated in the InsTech London event “From MGA to Full Stack Insurer” at the Steel Yard in the City of London on Tuesday 29 March.

Gibraltar Finance was represented by Senior Executive, Michael Ashton, who presented on “What you need to know about becoming a Gibraltar insurer”. Mr. Ashton was supported by Tim Haynes, Senior Executive, who works for Gibraltar Finance from its London Office.



A statement continued: “The evening event was attended by over 200 insurance and insurtech professionals. InsTech London, which was founded in 2015, identifies and promotes the use of the best technology, data and analytics within insurance and risk-management around the world. It has a network of over 20,000 people who work for insurers, brokers, consultants, investors and technology companies from start-ups to established global enterprises.”



Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, stated: “To date the only two UK insurtechs to have established their own insurance companies have both done so in Gibraltar. Over the past 20 years Gibraltar’s financial services regulator, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC), has authorised many new insurance start-ups and in more recent years fintech start-ups including DLT providers, a digital bank and other technology led businesses.



“Gibraltar has unique access to the United Kingdom’s financial services market. When combined with the experience of both insurance start-ups and financial technology start-ups this creates a compelling proposition for insurtechs to consider Gibraltar as a home for their underwriting platforms.



“We expect to support more established insurtechs as they plan to incorporate their own insurance companies but also earlier stage insurtechs wishing to establish managing general agents (MGAs) in Gibraltar.”



