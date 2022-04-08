40th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Falkland Islands 1982-2022 Exhibition

The Gibraltar National Archives (GNA) will be hosting the 40th Anniversary of the liberation of Falkland Islands 1982-2022 exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall from 25th of April to the 27th of May 2022. It is being curated by the Archivist Anthony Pitaluga.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The exhibition, which will be opened by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, will consist of 190 A1 PVC panels displaying 438 individual images. An oral history project, including live testimonials from Falklands Veterans recording previously at the GNA premises will form part of the events in parallel to the main exhibition.

A collection of original memorabilia will be on display within secure cabinets including British Uniforms and war equipment. A unique expose of postage material relevant to the Falklands Conflict will also be accessible. In addition, the exhibition will comprise an interactive research station (PC) where members of the public can access never before seen archival material retrieved last February 2022 from the UK National Archives at Kew and Imperial War Museum amongst other institutions.





