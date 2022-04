Military Training Exercise April 2022

A military training exercise will take place between 11th - 29th April. Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devils Tower Camp to Castle Road and Maida Vale to Buffadero Training Camp during this period.

A spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar said: “The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.”