Government Announces Creation Of Working Policy Group On Financial Services

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2022 .

The Minister with responsibility for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, has today appointed a number of individuals that are leaders in their respective fields to form part of a working policy group to advise and support him on all aspects of the further development of the financial services industry in Gibraltar.

The members of the working group are;



- Reshma Bhambhwani,



- Charles Bottaro,



- Louise Cruz,



- Nigel Feetham QC,



- Jonathan Garcia,



- Jay Gomez



A statement continued: “The working group will focus on where the sector needs to be to continue to stay at the forefront of international financial services, considering the existing products and improvements that can be made to these or the introduction of new areas of business, as well as reviewing the manner in which we service clients of the sector and how best to develop these relationships in our market areas.



“This public/private sector partnership will be liaising with the already established professional financial services associations as well as the Finance Centre Council itself and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Supporting the Minister in this project will be the Finance Centre Director, James Tipping as well as the senior executives within Gibraltar Finance that specialise in - amongst other things - insurance and pensions, DLT Blockchain, funds, family offices, private clients and banking.”



The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, said, “I am absolutely delighted to have secured the agreement of this group of highly talented financial services professionals to be part of our working policy group. I strongly believe that we need to keep looking at ourselves and understanding where and how we can improve our offering to our international clients. This group will draw on their own expertise and that of others in the Industry to help us get there.”