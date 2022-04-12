Resumption Of Passenger Traffic On Maritime Lines With Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2022 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has issued a statement detailing the dates of the resumption of maritime lines with Morocco following a press release by the Authority of Port of Algeciras.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

Please find below official dates of the resumption of maritime lines with Morocco based on a press release by the Authority of Port of Algeciras.

** Please note that we are waiting for Local FRS agents to confirm the resumption of Gibraltar Tangier route **

SUBJECT: The resumption of passenger traffic on the maritime lines with Morocco.

Hereby, the disposition of this Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras to resume passenger sea lines with the ports of Tangier Med and Tangier city under the following conditions:

* The traffic of passengers boarding on foot and / or by bus on the maritime lines of Algeciras-Tangier Med and Tarifa-Tangier will be able to resume ** tomorrow, April 12 from 9 a.m.**

* The traffic of passengers boarding both on foot and by vehicle, and / or by bus

In the Algeciras-Tangler Med and Tarifa-Tangler maritime lines will be able to resume on ** Monday, April 18 from 9 a.m.**

The mode of commercialization of tickets must be with closed tickets with date and time. At no time will the evacuation capacity of your fleet be exceeded. is to say that you have to buy your ticket online and bring them with to the port.

Likewise, shipping companies must comply with the health requirements submitted by the External Health Area.

Passenger health form, to be downloaded online before boarding

(also distributed on board the vessel), duly completed; https://www.onda.ma/form.php

AND

Valid anti-COVID-19 vaccine passport according to the requirements of country of origin. Residents in Morocco (Moroccans or foreigners) must have a valid vaccination passport according to the national vaccination protocol;

OR 3. Negative result of a PCR test less than 72 hours





