Over the last few months, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service personnel have been involved, both locally and abroad, in various different courses.

It’s been a busy couple of months for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

During this time, personnel have been involved, both locally and abroad, in various different courses as we slowly gather momentum and return back to the much hoped for normality.

Holmatro Care & Maintenance Course

Personnel from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, together with colleagues from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service, took part in a three-day Holmatro Technician Refresher Training Course, assuring competence in the repairing, yearly inspection and testing of hydraulic rescue equipment.

Tactical Ventilation Instructor’s Course (TVI)

Station Officer George Burns attended the TVI Course at The Fire Service College, Moreton In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK. This course, together with Breathing Apparatus Instructor and Fire Behaviour Training Instructor courses, now completes Stn/O Burn’s course portfolio, in this field.

Fire Safety Level 4 Diploma Unit 12

Station Officer Adrian McComb Fire Safety Level Diploma Unit 12 at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

This Unit is intended to both support and formalise development in the Fire Safety Officer role, and also allow a wider recognition and accreditation of the role that personnel perform as part of their daily duties.

Incident Command Gold Command - Multi Agency (MAGIC)

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas attended the Multi Agency Gold Incident Command (MAGIC) Course at the Fire Service College.

This course is a Tri-Service collaboration between the Fire Service College,College of Policing and the National Ambulance Resilience Unit. Intended to develop confidence, understanding and ability to perform the role of Gold Commander in a multi-agency setting, by planning, implementing and reviewing a multi-agency strategy to ensure the timely resolution of a major incident or civil emergency.

Breathing Apparatus Care and Maintenance Course

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service personnel have recently completed a Drager accredited Breathing Apparatus care and maintenance course, delivered by Mr Paul Hetherington from Drager UK.

Respiratory protection is an essential component of any functioning safety management system, providing fire fighters the ability to carry out our duties in irrespirable environments.

This two-day course included a thorough refresher on routine maintenance and statutory monthly inspections on breathing apparatus, in accordance with Drager’s recommendations.





