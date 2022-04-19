Joint International Webinar Series On Gambling Organised By University Of Gibraltar And Yale University

The ‘International Webinar Series on Gambling’, organised by the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming at the University of Gibraltar and the Center of Excellence in Gambling Research at Yale University School of Medicine, will provide insight into various gambling-related topics and the opportunity to explore these topics in an international setting.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

Invited speakers from all over the world will present and discuss gambling-related issues, questions, and best practices, including gambling policies, safer gambling interventions, current research in gambling and many other gambling-related topics.

The webinar series is organised in conjunction with the International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) and the International Society for the Study of Behavioral Addictions (ISSBA). The events of this series are open for the scientific community, representatives of the gambling industry, NGOs, treatment services and other professionals, and anyone interested in the field.

The first webinar of the series, moderated by Professor Zsolt Demetrovics (Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming, University of Gibraltar) and Professor Marc Potenza (Center of Excellence in Gambling Research, Yale University School of Medicine), is titled ‘Gambling Policies and Regulations’. This webinar will see speakers consider the similarities and differences of the gambling policies and regulations of Norway, the US and Macau.

The ‘Gambling Policies and Regulations’ webinar will feature the following panellists:

∙ Professor Anise M.S Wu (Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Macau, Macao S.A.R., China); ∙ Professor Ståle Pallesen (Norwegian Competence Center for Gambling and Gaming Research, University of Bergen, Norway);

∙ Professor Lia Nower (Center for Gambling Studies, Rutgers University, US)

The first online webinar in the series will take place from 15.30 to 17.00 (CEST) on Monday 25th April. To register for the event please visit https://bit.ly/webinar1reg

Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming

The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) is a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research institute that aims to study the etiological factors of addictive disorders and contribute to their effective prevention and treatment.

The CERG’s goal is to gain a deeper understanding of gambling behaviour and addiction processes through research, and contribute to evidence based safer gambling interventions.





