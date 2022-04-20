Falklands 40th Anniversary Plaque Unveiling

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2022 .

Yesterday members of British Forces Gibraltar attended the Falklands 40th Anniversary plaque unveiling at Ragged Staff Gates.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Members of British Forces Gibraltar gathered at Ragged Staff Gates to commemorate the Falklands 40th Anniversary.

The service was attended by Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Gibraltar Heritage Trusts Dr Ferrell and the Friends of Gibraltar.

On 2 April 1982, Argentine forces invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. Three days later, on 5 April, a UK task force set sail to recapture the Islands and restore freedom for the Islanders.

Thousands of UK Armed Forces personnel, alongside around 3,000 civilian crew from the Merchant Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, formed the Task Force involved in the liberation of the Falkland Islands, of whom 255 died during the campaign. In addition, 3 civilian Falkland Islanders also lost their lives during the war.

British Forces Gibraltar played a key role in the conflict as a logistics hub to the Task Force & also notably Naval Base conversion of the SS Uganda into a hospital ship was carried out at Gibraltar in 65 hours.

After the event, members of the Friends of Gibraltar headed to The Tower to enjoy some refreshments to mark the occasion.



