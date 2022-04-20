Construction Starts On RAF Gibraltar’s New Radar

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2022 .

For the next few months, the Rock of Gibraltar will carry two radomes, a combination of radar and dome, as RAF Gibraltar continues its upgrade of air traffic management systems.

The new STAR-NG radar, being installed under the UK Ministry of Defence’s Programme Marshall, will be covered within its protective casing over the coming days, temporarily changing the skyline of Gibraltar.



Since the 1980s, Rock Gun has had a single radome encasing the ageing Watchman radar. Once the new STAR-NG radar has passed its rigorous validation checks, the Watchman radar will be shut down and removed from site, after giving decades of impeccable service to the airfield 400 metres below.



