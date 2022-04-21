OSG Security Awarded Guarding Services Contract At The Convent

The Office of the Governor has announced that OSG Security, as from June 2022, will take over the provision of guarding services at the Convent.

A statement from The Convent Gibraltar follows below:

Following a robust and open international commercial tender process for the provision of  guarding services at the Convent, the contract has been awarded to OSG Security (Bland  Group), effective of 1st June 2022. 

This change in the provision of guarding services reflects the need to modernise one of the  arrangements for provision of services to the Convent by British Forces Gibraltar, delivering  a new commercial contract that ensures financial savings while not reducing the level of  guarding required. This change in no way reflects on the high level of professionalism and  dedication demonstrated by members of the Defence Guard Service over many years. As  with other services paid for from public funds, these are re-tendered from time to time to  ensure that the Government continues to receive value for money for the taxpayer. 

The Governor has written to Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces  Gibraltar, and to Chief Police Officer Rob Allen of the Gibraltar Defence Police to express his  deep gratitude and appreciation for the sterling service provided by members of the  Defence Guard Service and before them the Gibraltar Service Police, to keep the Convent  and its occupants safe and secure over many years.  

The Governor and those in the Convent now look forward to working in partnership with  OSG Security.



