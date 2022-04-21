Chief Minister Wishes Her Majesty The Queen a Happy Birthday

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today written to Her Majesty The Queen to offer her warmest birthday wishes from the People of Gibraltar. The Chief Minister said that as Queen of Gibraltar she is “very respected and loved by the community as a whole.”

Mr Picardo said: ‘This year is a particularly special year as Her Majesty marks her 96th birthday as well as her 70th year as Queen. I am looking forward to welcoming the Earl and Countess of Wessex during their visit to Gibraltar in June and to celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee together with the rest of the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories. Happy Birthday, Your Majesty.’



