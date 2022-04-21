Royal Gun Salute for Her Majesty the Queen’s 96th Birthday

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2022 .

Her Majesty the Queen reached yet another unprecedented age for a British monarch as she marked her 96th Birthday today.

To mark the occasion, a 21-Royal Gun Salute was fired by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at Grand Battery House.



Members of the public gathered to watch the salute, which lasted just over three minutes as officers stood to attention.



The Inspecting Officer, Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, was hosted by the Regiment's Commanding Officer, Lt Col Simon Dyson, with the Officers and Warrant Officers of the Regiment joining at Grand Battery House to mark the occasion.







