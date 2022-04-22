Weather Advisory For Gale Force Winds

The Government, in conjunction with MeteoGib, has issued a Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds.

Here’s the text of the Weather Advisory:

Issue Date: 09:15, Friday, 22 April 2022

Warning Number: 04/005

Validity Period: From Friday 22/16:00 To Saturday 23/06:00 Local Time Text: Weather Advisory For Gale force winds

Southwesterly winds will increase through today to become strong during the afternoon and increasingly gusty and will continue to strengthen into this evening and overnight. Mean speeds 22 to 30 knots and gusts 35 to 40 knots, but with some gusts increasing to Gale force and expected to reach between 40 to 45 knots. Winds will veer Westerly overnight and should ease below limits towards the end of the night.

Travel conditions will become difficult at times, combined with some heavier and more prolonged outbreaks of rain.

Definitions of the trigger criteria for a Weather Advisory can be found below: Lower-Tier - Weather Advisory definition:-

Gale - Sustained mean wind speed 34 to 40 KT and/or Gusts to 45 KT or more Heavy Rain > 25mm in a 6hr period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding, but < 50mm.





