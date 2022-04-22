Minister Daryanani Welcomes Scenic Eclipse On Its Inaugural Call To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

Minister Daryanani welcomed the Scenic Eclipse on its inaugural call to Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The vessel arrived at Gibraltar Port on Wednesday 20th April at 13:00 and departed later that evening at 19:00.

In August 2020 the Scenic Eclipse became the first ocean cruising vessel from Australian company Scenic Group which is usually known for luxury tours and river cruises. The ship has a maximum capacity of 228 passengers and was carrying a total of 156 passengers and 166 crew on this occasion.

Minister Daryanani engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques with Captain Ewarn at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal.

Minister Daryanani said: “It is great to have the Scenic Eclipse visiting our port for the first time. This is our third inaugural call this month. I am delighted to see the quick recovery we are making with cruise calls. It demonstrates the popularity of the destination and the results of the work that is being done by the Government to get this sector back on track. I will keep on wor





