Street Art Murals – Landport Tunnel: John Lennon Mural

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the completion of another Street Art Mural, located in Landport Tunnel.

The mural of the legendary musician John Lennon can be found within one of the blocked doorways in the tunnel itself (next to Lord Nelson’s) and is in reference to The Beatles musician travelling to Gibraltar to marry Yoko Ono a little over 50 years ago.



The mural was undertaken by award-winning painter and mural artist, Michael Corr, based in central Scotland, whose work centres around portraits, with an emphasis on colour and spontaneous mark making.



The tunnel is a key entry point for pedestrians and tourists, and this is seen to be an ideal spot to have a piece of street art depicting a world known artist with a strong connection to the Rock.





