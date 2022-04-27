Professional Diploma Of Competence In Gibraltar Financial Services

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2022 .

The University’s Institute of Professional Development and Continuing Education has launched a cross-sector qualification designed to provide the learner with fundamental knowledge about the licensable activities within the Financial Services sector in Gibraltar.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The Diploma is Gibraltar-centric in terms of practices, procedures and law and has been developed in consultation with the Regulator and each industry sector to provide an education award which will serve as an industry standard.

Minister Albert Isola, Minister of Digital and Financial Services.

“This Diploma is the first of its kind as it is a cross sector qualification that specifically deals with Gibraltar Financial Services. I am sure it will serve to enhance professional standards within the Financial Services sector.”

Nadine Collado, Director of Professional Development & Continuing Education

“We wanted to pioneer a professional qualification within Financial Services where regulator and industry, through the professional body associations, could make a real contribution to the development of a qualification by bringing their technical and practical knowledge and expertise into the classroom. Indeed, the stakeholder interaction has been remarkable.

This Diploma ensures that there is cohesiveness in terms of best practice, procedures, dialogue, terminology and understanding between sectors. In essence, it will provide the learner with a solid foundation of seven licensable activities within the Financial Services sector.”

Heidi Bocarisa, Director of Specialist Regulation, GFSC

“The GFSC has very much welcomed the opportunity to collaborate on the development of a Gibraltar-specific industry standard professional diploma which will offer a holistic understanding of the financial services landscape in Gibraltar.

We are incredibly pleased to see the programme come to fruition and look forward to continuing to work with both the University of Gibraltar and the various industry associations in the delivery of the qualification in the coming months.”

The course comprises of eight units:

Regulation & GFSC; 2. Compliance, Risk & AML; 3. Interpretation of Financial Statements; 4.Companies & Trusts; 5. Banking; 6.Funds & Fund Managers; 7.Insurance; 8. Distributed Ledger Technology

The course starts on 25th May 2022 - For more information on the course visit: : https://www.unigib.edu.gi/professional-development-courses/professional-courses/professional-diploma-of-competence-in-gibraltar-financial-services/