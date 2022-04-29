GGCA May Day Message 2022

However, even now, it is difficult to accurately quantify the effect that COVID 19 has had on our lives and doubtless, the effects of the pandemic will continue to play out for years to come. What is certainly true is that short term, one of the most serious consequences for our community is our greatly diminished economy, which has not only suffered from Covid 19, but has also been hard hit by Brexit.

In the context of the working world, and the GGCA in particular, this has meant no public sector cost of living raise for the past two years. With the recent 4.3% IRP increase, the uplift in social insurance payments and the rising cost of electricity, many of our entry grade members have been feeling the pinch. We have been given a clear mandate to voice our members’ concerns on this matter, as we may well have to tackle the persistent rumors of civil service posts being axed as the GOG prepares this year’s budget. Faced with these difficulties, it is essential for us to properly represent our members, addressing their needs and concerns, whilst still being mindful of the wider economic scenario and taking a responsible approach to trade unionism, that is also accountable to our community as a whole.

To help us in this complex (and unenviable) endeavor, we feel the most productive approach is to ask ourselves: what are the aspects of working life that we cannot compromise on? If our economy is drastically reduced, what are the essential areas where savings cannot and should not be made?

A clear answer to this question is the health and safety of workers, as evidenced by the situation faced by our DSS membership. These workers were housed in a building so damaged by water penetration that a ceiling caved in, a large light fitting fell off the ceiling and the electrical system in the premises was rendered unsafe. The entire workforce was inside the building when an electrical socket exploded, leaving scorch marks on the wall. These officers have avoided serious injury through sheer luck and their urgent evacuation from their premises earlier this year should serve as a lesson to the GGCA and to all employers: no cost cutting that compromises the safety of workers should ever be tolerated.

Similarly, the working issues that affect the most vulnerable members of our community should be prioritized. In welcoming the news that supply SNLSAs will be offered permanent contracts, we note that 75% of SNLSA staff at St Martin’s School are supply workers. This is the workforce that supports and cares for our special needs children, one of the most necessitous groups within our community, who deserve the very best standards of care. Continuity of care, where the children can develop and sustain relationships with their carers is paramount, therefore keeping SNLSAs in insecure contracts of employment in this school is certainly something that should be eradicated. Indeed, ensuring proper training and the retention of experienced SNLSA staff should remain a matter of priority, irrespective of our financial circumstances.

Equally, as our resources become more scarce, it is ever more important to ensure that all available resources are distributed fairly. This is the crux of our ongoing dispute with HM Customs, as our membership strongly feels that opportunities for training, development and promotion have not been fairly distributed for the last six years, as the Marine Section has been exempted from the rotation system that is enforced in the rest of the department. This is not a financial issue per se, as it’s resolution will not require expenditure of any kind, but rather a decisive approach that will ensure the inclusion of every section in the department into a rotation agreement that is fair to all.

Needless to say, there are many challenges ahead for the GGCA, and indeed for all trade unions in Gibraltar. In these difficult times, we need to listen carefully to our members, respond quickly to the most urgent and pressing matters raised and, most importantly, pick our battles wisely. Only in this way we can ensure that we protect those most in need of our defense, and that we do not fail to help those who need our help the most.

Wishing you all a healthy, happy Worker’s Day.