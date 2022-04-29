International Workers Day GDRF Statement

Below follows the GDRF's International Workers Day statement:

International Workers Day is a day to celebrate all working people around the world. The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation would this year like to take the opportunity to mark the significance of this day to highlight the need to continue to work towards the creation of more accessible workspaces, work opportunities and a more inclusive economy.

A large section of our working age population is being discriminated against when it comes to accessible jobs, business opportunities and livelihoods. This is true globally, and it is no different in Gibraltar. We must work to make further advancements in this regard both in the private and public sector. International figures suggest that persons with disabilities are 2 to 3 times more likely to be unemployed than those who do not have a disability. Figures provided by the United Nations reveal similar patterns across the globe – persons with disabilities are more likely to face unemployment and barriers to employment. Negative attitudes and perceptions, inaccessibility, lack of further education, lack of vocational pathways and job training opportunities, lack of personal assistance and workplace adjustments are some of the many barriers that lead to this reality.

Persons with disabilities or additional needs have the desire and the right to work but, on many occasions, far too many barriers stand in the way. This makes no moral, social or economic sense, it is a human rights issue that must be addressed. The GDRF calls for a well thought out approach and plan to implement sustainable work opportunities for persons with disabilities that aim to tackle all the different barriers that persons with disabilities face. The GDRF also calls on legislative reforms in this regard, that would be covered in a large part by a closer and more accurate implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the legislative changes that should hopefully follow from this.

The GDRF, which is the first Disability Federation of its kind in Gibraltar, bringing together 10 different groups all affected by disability or equality in some way, will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to build productive working relationships centred around building more inclusive workplace environments and finding sustainable ways to eliminate the barriers that many encounter.

The GDRF and all its member groups take this opportunity to thank all the hard working and dedicated individuals working within this field, the list is endless, ranging from Therapists, Health Professionals, Social Workers, Care Workers, Teaching Professionals, and others Public and Private Sector workers.. We also thank all the public and private sector establishments and their workers who support NGO’s and local groups in raising awareness on Disability Rights issues, Acceptance, and Inclusion all throughout the year. Together we can all make a positive change!

