Minister Cortes Meets With Nico Fitzgerald

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2022 .

The Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes, met with Gibraltarian Chef and Entrepreneur Nico Fitzgerald, to congratulate him for his recent successes and learn more about his plans to promote Gibraltarian Culture through Cuisine.

Nico explained his current plans to develop the unique fusion of traditions that makes up Gibraltarian food, and the Minister assured him of his support and encouragement.



Minister Cortes said: “It was so exciting to learn of Nico’s activities and of his plans. Food is a key part of any community’s culture, and intimately reflects our tastes, our heritage and our identity. I am certain that his plans will come to fruition. They will be a great advertisement for Gibraltar, and I very much look forward to seeing them come true."



