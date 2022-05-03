International Macaque Week Open Day

On Sunday 8th of May, the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park will be holding a Macaque Week open day as from 12pm-4pm.

A statement from the AWCP follows below:

Join us on Sunday 8th May for our Macaque Week Open Day!

We are celebrating our two macaque species at the Wildlife park and the 21 other species of macaque around the world.

On the day we will have experts in the field available to talk about the Barbary macaques in Gibraltar and we will be raising awareness of the problems macaques are facing in the wild, such as illegal trade and the illegal pet trade.

Join us for our monkey crafts workshops, face painting, scavenger hunts and more!

We will be joined by local Primatologist, Brian Gomila and Wildlife Warden, Chris Durante.