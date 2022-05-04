ESG Concerned By Fuel Spill

The ESG has expressed its concern over the latest fuel spill in the Harbour and has called for the polluter to be identified to "ensure that lessons are learnt to avoid a reoccurrence of whatever caused this".

A spokesperson for the ESG said: "Meanwhile our natural environment is once more affected by pollution. The polluter must be made to be pay whether it is based in Gibraltar or in Spain and adds that it hopes the GPA will release more information on this situation."