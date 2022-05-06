Young Shakespeare Company

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2022 .

The Young Shakespeare Company will be performing ‘Romeo and Juliet’ throughout next week at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, to over two thousand middle and secondary school students.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, is pleased to announce the arrival in Gibraltar of the Young Shakespeare Company. This leading UK Theatre Company returns to the Rock after a two-year hiatus and as part of the GCS Cultural Development and Educational Programme.

In addition, two educational workshops will be held for students interested in the dramatic arts. These have proved very popular in the past as young aspiring actors are given the opportunity of working with their professional counterparts, under the guidance of the Young Shakespeare Company Director, Mr Christopher Geelan. This year the workshops will provide methods on how to understand and analyse Shakespearean texts.

The Hon Prof. John Cortes said: “It’s really exciting to welcome the Young Shakespeare Company back to Gibraltar, bringing to life the work of ‘The Bard’ for the benefit of our schoolchildren. Exposing children to such works at an early age can but help their formation and promote their understanding and love of literature. And it’s fun, too! As ever I am grateful to Gibraltar Cultural

Services for continuing to excel in promoting Culture in Gibraltar.”

GCS would like to thank the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for their generosity in sponsoring this fantastic educational project. GCS would also like to express its gratitude to the Department of Education and schools’ Headteachers,for their support and collaboration. Itis the hope of GCS that these opportunities will lead to greater involvement of young people in the dramatic arts, an important part of Gibraltar’s cultural scene, as well as their understanding of classical literature.





