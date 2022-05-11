A Celebration Of Opera 2022

This year’s Celebration of  Opera concert will be held on Wednesday 18th May at The Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the  Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, is pleased to announce the details for this year’s Celebration of  Opera. The concert will be held on Wednesday 18th May 2022 at The Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm. 

The Society has acquired the services of the following performers: 

Cellia Costea, soprano 

Enrique Ferrer, tenor 

Ugo D’Orazio, piano 

The Concert Programme is as follows: 

  1. Verdi: Ritorna Vincitor from Aida 
  2. Verdi: Se quel guerrier io fossi….Celeste Aida 
  3. Verdi: Pur ti riveggo mia dolce Aida 
  4. Messiaen: “La colombe” from Préludes pour piano (No. 1) 
  5. Puccini: Mario, Mario. Son qui….. from Tosca  
  1. Giordano: La mamma morta from Andrea Chenier 
  2. Verdi: La vita e inferno all’infelice from La Forza del Destino 
  3. Verdi: Io vengo a domandar from Don Carlo 
  4. Debussy: ”La soirée dans Grenade” from Estampes 
  5. Puccini: Vissi d’arte from Tosca 
  6. Puccini: E lucevan el stelle from Tosca 
  7. Giordano: Vicino a te s’acqueta from Andrea Chenier 

A Society’s spokesperson said: ‘Once again our artistic director, Karel Mark Chichon, has secured  for Gibraltar the services of very exciting performers. This concert will mark the first appearance in  the rock for Soprano star Cellia Costea, tenor Enrique Ferrer and pianist Ugo D’Orazio. Soprano  Cellia Costea´s voice has been recognized for its shining and agile upper register, and beautiful 

timbre. Visits of such high calibre artists are clearly a testament that Gibraltar is capable to offer  excellent concert venues and an appreciative musical loving audience.’ 

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available via www.buytickets.gi. Tickets for Senior Citizens and  Students are priced at £10 and can be purchased at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, 308 Main  Street.  

For further information please contact the Society via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 200  72134. 



