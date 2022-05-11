A Celebration Of Opera 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2022 .

This year’s Celebration of Opera concert will be held on Wednesday 18th May at The Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, is pleased to announce the details for this year’s Celebration of Opera. The concert will be held on Wednesday 18th May 2022 at The Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

The Society has acquired the services of the following performers:

Cellia Costea, soprano

Enrique Ferrer, tenor

Ugo D’Orazio, piano

The Concert Programme is as follows:

Verdi: Ritorna Vincitor from Aida Verdi: Se quel guerrier io fossi….Celeste Aida Verdi: Pur ti riveggo mia dolce Aida Messiaen: “La colombe” from Préludes pour piano (No. 1) Puccini: Mario, Mario. Son qui….. from Tosca

Giordano: La mamma morta from Andrea Chenier Verdi: La vita e inferno all’infelice from La Forza del Destino Verdi: Io vengo a domandar from Don Carlo Debussy: ”La soirée dans Grenade” from Estampes Puccini: Vissi d’arte from Tosca Puccini: E lucevan el stelle from Tosca Giordano: Vicino a te s’acqueta from Andrea Chenier

A Society’s spokesperson said: ‘Once again our artistic director, Karel Mark Chichon, has secured for Gibraltar the services of very exciting performers. This concert will mark the first appearance in the rock for Soprano star Cellia Costea, tenor Enrique Ferrer and pianist Ugo D’Orazio. Soprano Cellia Costea´s voice has been recognized for its shining and agile upper register, and beautiful

timbre. Visits of such high calibre artists are clearly a testament that Gibraltar is capable to offer excellent concert venues and an appreciative musical loving audience.’

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available via www.buytickets.gi. Tickets for Senior Citizens and Students are priced at £10 and can be purchased at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, 308 Main Street.

For further information please contact the Society via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 200 72134.






