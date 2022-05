Project Smoke Test In Frontier Tunnel

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2022 .

As part of a testing regime, a smoke test will take place in the Frontier Tunnel on Thursday 12th May between 12 00 – 19 00hrs.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The tests will be carried out throughout the day whilst avoiding scheduled flights.

The public should be aware that an emanation of smoke will be encountered at the Northern Approaches.

Members of the public should not be alarmed.